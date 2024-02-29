Minecraft: Bedrock Edition welcomes the add-on

Who has never heard of this construction game? Minecraft Continues to grow by offering new products to its community. The game offers new expansions, also known as add-ons. Bedrock Edition is already available in the Minecraft Store.

Improved appearance

These extensions make it possible to change the visuals as well as the behavior of certain elements of the game. Add-ons will give the opportunity to enrich the world, especially with new individual blocks, objects but also new creatures and recipes. They can be added to pre-existing worlds created by the player.

For example, an add-on can create a tombstone where the player dies, keeping their belongings safe until it is broken. It also adds a portal that players can create to connect two points in the main world.

A new adventure

Available expansions are an opportunity to customize gaming experiences to your liking. It is accessible to all users, regardless of their skill level. They offer many ways to play and enjoy your gaming sessions Minecraft. Go to the website of Minecraft All others to find free add-ons available on this one.