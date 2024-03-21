OM sale: Rodolphe Saad exposed, he lost billions

Saudi Arabia doesn’t seem to be in a rush to buy Olympique de Marseille from Frank McCourt. On the other hand, Rodolphe Sade, already a sponsor of OM, is making big investments and does not intend to stop there.

This is the big news of the month of March in the media world. Rodolphe Sade, the famous boss of Marseille ship owner CMA-CGM, will offer himself Altice Group’s flagship media, namely BFM TV and RMC. Another foray into the world of media for a businessman with a growing appetite to make his place among the influential people in the French media landscape, while he has been very discreet until now. But after the acquisition of La Provence, which allowed him to gain experience, then La Tribune Dimanche, Rodolphe Sade flourished due to the enormous profits made by his flagship company.

More delays in OM sales to Saudi Arabia? https://t.co/bv7W83dDck — Foot01.com (@Foot01_com) March 20, 2024

And the takeover of BFM and RMC is not an end in itself. According to Les Echos, the Marseille leader paid 1.55 billion euros to complete the operation, which will be finalized during the summer. A sum considered very significant by experts, who believe that competition in French media and the desire to build a substantial empire enabled this huge investment. For those who follow football news, it is also proof that, if he wants, Rodolphe Sade can easily take control of Olympique de Marseille. A club that is close to his heart, and of which he is already a major sponsor. He is also said to be involved in a proposed takeover of the club by Saudi Arabia, where he would be one of three stakeholders. But for the moment, this grouping perspective diverges.

Rodolphe Saade still plans to invest

What if CMA-CGM’s boss tried it alone, knowing that a businessman from Marseille would be very popular with the public and have the financial wherewithal to be the 5th richest person in France, according to the Challenges ranking? Especially since the hunger is still there. ” Rodolphe Saade has financial power. And he will undoubtedly continue his purchases », delivered Jean-Clément Taxier, a banker specializing in the world of the press. A major downside, however, for those who see the carrier betting big on OM, Saade’s next investments should once again concern the media sector, his new hobby. Investments that are often at a loss, as press groups are rarely seen making money, but which allow them to exert enormous influence on the political arena and the business world. Proof of this is that it recently wisely acquired a 10% stake in M6 when the merger with TF1 fell through.

For the moment, despite this fairly recent willingness to bet big on media, interest in OM remains in the realm of sponsorship. But there is no doubt that this willingness to invest in bigger areas is enough to make Marseille supporters dream if he ever falls for the Provençal club he is already very close to.