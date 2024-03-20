Heavy fines for French users soon?

In France, many people have chosen to swap traditional broadcasting methods for a modern technology called IPTV. Although this new method of distribution is gaining more and more followers, the line between what is legal and what is not remains very fine. This is why the European authorities have decided to go to the front line.

First, it is necessary to explain what IPTV is. An acronym for “Internet Protocol Television,” this technology only requires an Internet connection to work. Unlike traditional broadcasting methods, IPTV offers viewers the ability to watch live television, but also to re-watch any show or program when it suits them. To have IPTV, the purchase of a decoder is required. However, some recent televisions have integrated this technology.

But while some platforms offer IPTV services legally by paying for broadcast rights, other platforms offer subscriptions at a much lower price than what legal platforms charge. This price-cutting platform offers a very diverse catalog of channels, shows and movies, but completely illegally, as this is considered piracy. In France, this type of practice is punishable by law.

Fines of up to 5,000 euros for IPTV customers

While users of these illegal platforms weren’t too worried earlier, this may well change. Moreover, this has already started with our Italian neighbors. The head of the Italian telecommunications regulator (AGCOM), Massimiliano Capitanio, announced that IPTV customers using illegal services will soon be targeted with fines ranging from 150 to 5,000 euros. In addition, law enforcement will no longer need authorization from the judiciary to intervene in cases of illegal IPTV services being used.

Spain in addition to Italy “But moving in the same direction », referring to Massimiliano Capitanio. For the latter, A “A common front in Europe can only do good ” European countries are therefore starting to take this scourge seriously and take measures to eradicate it, which may also affect France. While illegal IPTV services are becoming more and more numerous in France, it is the box providers who are currently in the eyes of the authorities. is