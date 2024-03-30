Leverage will finance the nuclear program? Government has decided – Tuxboard

Livret is one of the savings accounts that is very popular in the French. So that the latter could finance the nuclear programme.

Many advantages offered by Leveret A

Booklet A remains A popular choice For most people looking to save money. But to benefit from contributions.

Really, though price rise and inflation, Livret is one of the French people’s favorite savings products. Although many people try to put money aside to face these financial challenges, it remains a necessary choice.

In France, livret is to open Accessible to everyone, without conditions of age or nationality. or tax residency, although certain rules apply to minors.

Please note that it is possible to combine Liverate A with other variants savings accounts. In addition, the minimum amount to open Livret A is 10 euros, with an annual deposit ceiling.

Moreover, the interest generated depends on the amount deposited, while the rate varies Inflation function. It has been kept at 3% until 2025, although some economists have suggested a rate hike to reflect inflation.

Interesting savings in 2024

In 2024, Livret A will see a new increase. Answering exceptional circumstancesThe decision to maintain the Leverage A rate at 3% was made to support economic activity and growth.

According to experts, the news could lead to Questions about the future. Especially for those who have recently opened Liverate.

However the year 2024 may thus offer an improvement Profitability of savings, Livret A holders can expect positive real returns. For the first time since December 2020.

To increase your savings, you can Consider some strategies. such as arbitrage towards safer funds within the framework of life insurance. Or invest in favorable corporate bonds to generate regular returns.

SCPIs can also offer attractive returns. And this, although the management fee and Recommended stay duration can be raised.

Leverett a to finance the nuclear program

Savers will finance supported nuclear projects By Emmanuel Macron ? It seems that the government has not ruled out this possibility.

Indeed, according to a source close to the Minister of Economy, Finance Industrial sovereignty And digital, Bruno Le Maire, is a global reflection on the financing of nuclear power. Thus, the Executive is examining the best options to support this recovery.

But without setting a specific schedule. For part use Funds deposited The idea had already been the subject of inter-ministerial discussions the previous year, on a leveret to finance the nuclear industry.

Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations (CDC), was director general of Eric Lombard. This possibility is mentioned. During the hearing by the Finance Committee of the National Assembly. However, this perspective sparks debate.

The Constitutional Council had already rejected one provision Finance Law For 2024. It was intended to use part of the funds from Livret A and the Sustainable and Solidarity Development Booklets (LDDS) to support arms manufacturers.

The decision provoked mixed reactions internally class policy Regarding the use of funds placed in Booklet A and LDDS, CDC centralizes a portion of these funds for social housing. As per current financial rules.