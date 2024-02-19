Savings of ten billion… Which sectors will be affected by Bruno Le Maire’s announcements?

“It’s not social security that we’re going to touch, it’s not the local authorities that we’re going to touch,” said Bruno Le Maire, announcing a future austerity cure of ten billion euros on TF1 on Sunday evening. Personal training account, ministry expenses, assistance for energy renovation… The day after this announcement, 20 minutes Takes stock of affected areas.

Half of the savings, or five billion euros, would have to be found in the operating budgets of “all the ministries,” explained Bruno Le Maire, for example on energy costs or purchases. The recruitment of civil servants will also be postponed: savings of 700 million euros will come from lower staff costs, especially from the delay in recruitment time and the reduction of 750 million state purchases, detailed Thomas Cazenave, Minister of Public Accounts.

The government will also “cut public development aid by around one billion euros” and reduce MaPrimeRénov’ energy renovation aid envelope by another billion euros. “We announced an additional envelope of 1.6 billion from 2023 to 2024” and “there will always be an increase of 600 million, but we are recovering one billion,” the minister noted. 200 million will also come from an amendment to the aid amount for apprenticeship contracts.

According to Bruno Le Maire, the “third category of savings” of a total of one billion euros will concern the “state operators”, who specifically mentioned the National Agency for Regional Coordination, Business France, France Competence or the National Center for Space. Study.

The increase in the budget dedicated to the ecological transition has been reduced from 10 billion to 8.6 billion, Minister Christophe Bechu said in a press release, praising the “unprecedented increase” in his budget.

The increase in the green fund was “initially planned at 500 million euros, which will be limited to 100 million euros,” his office said.