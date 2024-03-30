Football – PSG

OM – PSG: Mbappé sacked, Riolo’s big fuss

Published on March 30, 2024 at 4:00 am



Hungry for sport, he grew up to the sound of Formula 1 engines and the exploits of Ronaldinho. Today, with a master’s degree in sports journalism, he no longer misses an F1 Grand Prix or a PSG match, two of his passions and specialties.

On Sunday evening, PSG take to the Velodrome pitch to face OM. A meeting without major issues for the Parisians, who have a 12-point lead at the top of Ligue 1. As a result, Luis Enrique may be tempted to leave Kylian Mbappe on the bench at kick-off. A prospect that already annoys Daniel Riolo.

Since then Kylian Mbappé Announced his departure internally, Luis Enrique Decided to manage his star striker’s playing time and play him less League 1. So much so that even for Classico in front ofOm Sunday evening viewing is possible Kylian Mbappé A start on the bench cannot be ruled out. And Daniel Riolo difficult to understand.

“It’s not just accounting”

” Accounting for the championship, it would not be catastrophic if PSG did poorly in Marseille because, barring disaster, they would be champions. But football is not just about accounting, it is also about stories. Since it matters so much to OM in terms of points and history, PSG, Marseille’s rivals, can’t just say it matters less to them. », annoys the journalist of RMC on the microphone After ft .

“In my opinion, the match against OM is history”