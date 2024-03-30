OM – PSG: Mbappé sacked, Riolo’s big fuss
On Sunday evening, PSG take to the Velodrome pitch to face OM. A meeting without major issues for the Parisians, who have a 12-point lead at the top of Ligue 1. As a result, Luis Enrique may be tempted to leave Kylian Mbappe on the bench at kick-off. A prospect that already annoys Daniel Riolo.
Since then Kylian Mbappé Announced his departure internally, Luis Enrique Decided to manage his star striker’s playing time and play him less League 1. So much so that even for Classico in front ofOm Sunday evening viewing is possible Kylian Mbappé A start on the bench cannot be ruled out. And Daniel Riolo difficult to understand.
“It’s not just accounting”
” Accounting for the championship, it would not be catastrophic if PSG did poorly in Marseille because, barring disaster, they would be champions. But football is not just about accounting, it is also about stories. Since it matters so much to OM in terms of points and history, PSG, Marseille’s rivals, can’t just say it matters less to them. », annoys the journalist of RMC on the microphoneAfter ft.
“In my opinion, the match against OM is history”
” The new generation of Paris supporters, I don’t understand them, they give it less importance, they are already thinking about the Coupe de France match or the Champions League match. In my opinion, the match against OM is history, it is very important for both clubs. As for the rivalry, we must not spit on the history of Paris, the match against Marseille is very important so PSG must field a normal team and do everything to win this match which is more important than next week against Clermont, where we have the champions. A place in the B team has to be given a few days before playing in the league », adds Daniel Riolo.