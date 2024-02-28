Eric Di Maco’s advice to Zinedine Zidane

After leaving Real Madrid in 2021, Zinedine Zidane is free of any contract. The 51-year-old technician has been sent to almost everywhere, PSG, Bayern Munich, Manchester United and even on the bench of the national team such as Brazil or Algeria. But none of those teams agreed to commit to ZZ. But time passes and according to Eric Di Maco it’s time to find a club, as he suggested on the Super Moscato show. RMC.

“I think he needs to be coached now. He can’t stay on the sidelines for too long.”Di Maco said before explaining his point of view. “Some of the big guys were forced to go down a bit in levels. We were talking about Ancelotti and Real but when he went to Everton we could say that, even in Naples, he was forced to go down a level to do his job. There are coaches who didn’t hesitate to do that. I don’t get the impression that ‘Zizo’ is in that spirit. Apart from that there are a lot of benches that will move this year.”, he added. This summer, many benches will be free, a chance for the 1998 world champion to return to the forefront.