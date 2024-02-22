Daniel Alves has been sentenced to four and a half years in prison for rape

The prosecution had requested nine years in prison

“I’m not a violent man”, Daniel Alves, defended the former player of Barca, Paris-SG and Juventus, during his trial, confirming that the sexual relations with the prosecutor were consensual. The player had asked to be acquitted or, failing that, to be sentenced to only one year in prison, a sentence already served as he was remanded in custody from January 20, 2023 and all requests to be released on bail. was denied.