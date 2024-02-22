Daniel Alves has been sentenced to four and a half years in prison for rape
Daniel Alves was sentenced to four and a half years in prison by a Barcelona court this Thursday, plus five years of supervised release. The Brazilian player was summoned to court on February 22, accused of raping a 23-year-old woman in the toilet of the VIP lounge of a nightclub in the Catalan capital Sutton on the night of December 30-31, 2022. to hear the verdict of his trial held from 5 to 7 February.
“Judges held that the victim did not consent and that there was evidence, beyond the prosecutor’s testimony, that proved rape”, the judges clarified this Thursday. The former full-back must also pay 150,000 euros to the victim, which “Can’t sleep anymore, takes medicine and now barely leaves the house”According to his cousin’s statements during the trial.
“The court proves the fact that the accused suddenly grabbed the complainant and threw her on the ground and penetrated her vagina, preventing her from moving, when the complainant said no and wanted to go away”Court added this Thursday.
The prosecution had requested nine years in prison
“I’m not a violent man”, Daniel Alves, defended the former player of Barca, Paris-SG and Juventus, during his trial, confirming that the sexual relations with the prosecutor were consensual. The player had asked to be acquitted or, failing that, to be sentenced to only one year in prison, a sentence already served as he was remanded in custody from January 20, 2023 and all requests to be released on bail. was denied.
The Brazilian, who gave five different versions of the alleged facts, insisted on his state of intoxication that night on New Year’s Eve, knowing that if the judges considered alcohol as a mitigating circumstance, his sentence could not exceed six years. At the end of the imprisonment trial, the prosecution requested nine years in prison, while the plaintiff’s lawyers requested a bar. Both sides now have an opportunity to appeal.
(Tagsto translation