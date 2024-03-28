October 7: Anger and disgust after a photo of a young Israeli girl dead and naked in a Hamas pick-up has been named “Photo of the Year” – the photographer was no doubt aware of the attack ‘in advance’.

It is a price that provokes anger and rage on social networks. The Associated Press (AP) news agency won first prize for “Team Picture Story of the Year,” thanks in particular to a photo on October 7 showing the half-naked body of young Shani Luq lying in the back of a Hamas pickup truck. After she is brutalized and kidnapped at the Nova Festival.

A photo that went around the world and already created a lively controversy, because it suggests that its author, Ali Mahmood, who was on the spot, knew in advance of the attack and did not inform anyone because the unprecedented carnage was ready. was being done. .

Last month, Luke’s parents and other victims of the Nova massacre sued the AP and Reuters for employing photojournalists who allegedly accompanied the terrorists during their attack. They claimed that the news agency ignored the photographers’ close ties with terrorist organizations.

“We have seen no evidence that independent journalists contributing to our coverage have been guilty of such acts,” the agency responded.

On world tour during #October7. In response, her family asked that we share photos where we see her happy and smiling so that Shani is remembered as a girl who loved life. But then in the world’s biggest photojournalism “competition”, it’s actually this terrific photo that got the “prestige prize”, thus crushing the family’s wishes… awarding a photo of a war crime against humanity is truly shameful and despicable!

Others explain that giving this photo this value means “no morality or humanity