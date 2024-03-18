Germany has criticized “Putin’s infamous actions against his own people”…

11:25 am In Russia, the election commission hails Vladimir Putin’s “record victory”.

“This is a record indicator.” That is, the polls cast “about 76 million votes” in favor of Vladimir Putin. This Monday morning, the Russian Election Commission welcomed the president’s re-election, stating that he received 87.29% of the 99.76% of the vote. The official results are to be declared on Thursday. In power since 2000, Vladimir Putin saw a 10-point jump in his score compared to 2018.

11:14 am In turn, Germany criticized “Putin’s infamous actions against his own people”.

“The election in Russia was an election without a choice,” German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbock said Monday ahead of a meeting with her European Union counterparts in Brussels. She added that the election process showed Putin’s “disgusting actions against his own people”. “The holding of so-called elections in parts of Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova is against international law,” the head of German diplomacy also condemned.

10:08 am France laments that “the conditions for free elections have not been met” in Russia.

This Monday morning, Paris, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, expressed regret that after the re-election of Vladimir Putin, the “conditions for once again free, pluralistic and democratic elections” were not met in Russia. The election process “took place in the context of increased repression against civil society and any form of opposition to the regime, continued strong restrictions on freedom of expression and restrictions on the functioning of independent media,” he underlined. For its part, China believed that the results recorded at the ballot boxes reflected the “full support of the Russians” for their president.

09:57 Paris “salutes the courage” of the many Russians who peacefully protested

09:28 Putin, according to Zelensky, a man “drunk on power”.

On Sunday evening, the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, suggested that his Russian counterpart was a “power-drunk” man who wanted to “rule forever”. Vladimir Putin, who will potentially be in power until 2036, will be able to run again after this new mandate.

09:02 “Our men are eliminating the enemy”

Hours after announcing his victory, Vladimir Putin speculated that his troops had the advantage on the ground against Kiev’s forces, promising once again that Moscow’s objectives in Ukraine would be “achieved”. “Overall, the initiative is completely with the Russian armed forces, and in some areas our men are cutting down the enemy,” he said in a televised speech.

08:59 China congratulates Vladimir Putin

Beijing congratulated Vladimir Putin on Monday, a day after his victory in Russia’s presidential election, saying it was confident relations between the two countries would “continue to progress” in the coming years. China and Russia are “comprehensive strategic cooperation partners,” the Chinese government spokesman also recalled, stressing that this year marks the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

08:54 Russia will not allow itself to be “intimidated” by its opponents

Vladimir Putin, re-elected to another six years in the Kremlin according to the almost perfect results of an uncontested presidential election, painted a picture of a Russia “united” by his victory and one that will not allow itself to be “intimidated” by its opponents. Years after the start of the attack on Ukraine. “It doesn’t matter who wants to scare us or how much, who wants to crush us or how much, our will or our conscience. No one has ever done anything like this in history. It doesn’t work today and it won’t work in the future,” said the 71-year-old president.

