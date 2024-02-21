News

When Russia recruits young Ukrainians

War in Ukraine: When Russia Recruits Young Ukrainians

An analysis of hundreds of videos on social networks by the France Television Revelators unit has exposed a system of recruitment of young Ukrainians by a Russian paramilitary organization.

They are children or teenagers, they are Ukrainians and they are militarized by the Russians, driven to hate their own country. Is there a large-scale indoctrination system in the territories taken from Ukraine and occupied by Russia? Some young people wear red berets on their profiles on social networks. Behind the headgear, Unarmia, a Russian paramilitary youth organization. His posters are ubiquitous on the walls of Russian-occupied cities. Murals glorifying Unarmia all carry a QR code that links to the organization’s official website, which describes Ukrainians as “Neo-Nazis”.

Enrollment in old schools

Young Ukrainians, already members of Unarmia, come to persuade other young people. On the premises of the institution are often established schools that existed before the arrival of the Russians. France television counts at least 27. At Unarmia, after taking the oath, young men learn how to use weapons.

