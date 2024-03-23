Nutrition. Is honey a good substitute for sugar?

You know that you should limit your sugar intake as recommended by the National Nutrition and Health Program (PNNS), as it has no nutritional benefits. Yet the taste of sugar remains a pleasure that would be sad to do without.

From the perspective of maintaining pleasure with less inconvenience, could honey be a better option?

Benefits of honey

Both sugar and honey are mainly composed of glucose and fructose. But the proportions are different. Sugar is 50% fructose and 50% glucose, while honey is 40% fructose and 30% glucose.

The remaining 30% contains other interesting nutrients such as magnesium and potassium, amino acids, antioxidants (flavonoids), enzymes, pollen and vitamins B6 and C. So the first good point is for honey.

And for the heart? The glycemic index of honey is more interesting because it is lower than that of sugar. Therefore, honey can help reduce the risk of coronary heart disease and type 2 diabetes, as confirmed by a recent study from the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Toronto.

Researchers reviewed 18 clinical studies to determine the effects of honey on heart and metabolic risks.

His observation? Honey consumption is well associated with lower levels of bad cholesterol and triglycerides, which are themselves associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease.