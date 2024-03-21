Weight Loss and Diabetes: This Daily Action That Can Be a Game Changer

To lose weight, some people have tried everything. Surgery, diet, grandma’s techniques…all good for shedding a few extra pounds. Among the plethora of ingredients to help you lose weight, a recent study has just revealed a new one: Cedar Vinegar. This liquid, rarely used in cooking, has given very good results. According to researchers, it can actually help with weight loss but also help control diabetes.

For the study, published in BMJ Nutrition, Prevention and Health, 120 overweight or obese people were given either apple cider vinegar or a placebo before breakfast each morning. And The results are crazy. Those who actually drank it lost more weight than those who received a placebo. Those who consumed the highest, 15 ml per day, also lost 8 kg in twelve weeks. All apple cider vinegar drinkers also experienced improvements in their blood sugar and cholesterol levels.

A miracle food?

“The results are quite significant and also unexpectedAidan Goggins, pharmacist and independent consultant explained. That’s because we’ve always thought that there might be something in acetic acid that binds to carbohydrates to slow their absorption.” According to experts, a small glass of apple cider vinegar can be drunk “Increased secretion of intestinal satiety hormones”. How these significantly controversial drugs work, such as Ozempic or Vegovi.

Dr. who conducted this study. According to Yagnik, the acetic acid in apple cider vinegar effectively increases the level of acetate in the blood. This promotes the breakdown of fatty acids and prevents the formation of new fatty acids. In summary: It may be that this drink contributes Stimulate fat metabolism. But we should not declare victory too quickly! Because while this study shows clear results, its methodology is questioned by some.

Cider Vinegar: Take care of your teeth

Indeed, the participants’ daily meals are not disclosed. The candidates were also young – aged 12 to 25 – so it’s unclear how older people might react. But this daily gesture has already been adopted by celebrities. Victoria Beckham explained on Instagram that she takes two tablespoons of it every morning, and Liz Hurley admitted that she often puts it in hot water. Be careful how you take this vinegar.

“Vinegar is obviously very acidic and can therefore be very corrosive to tooth enamel.Dentist Tom Crawford-Clarke of Lucio Dental in London explains. Some of my patients take apple cider vinegar to improve their health. While I can’t say they had any problems, it definitely worsened the yellowness and sensitivity of their teeth.” For this reason, avoid taking it in “shot” form and instead dilute it in water.