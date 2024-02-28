Men’s brains are different from women’s

An algorithm developed by American researchers has succeeded in determining the gender of people based on the analysis of their MRI results. So a man’s brain works differently than a woman’s. So there will be differences between men and women. Our gender ideologies will be turned upside down…

Recently, a team of American neurologists from Stanford University in California solved this issue by focusing on artificial intelligence. And they find brain differences between men and women. There will no longer be any doubt about the existence of sexual dimorphism of the brain. After training the algorithm, it could tell almost without fail whether brain MRIs presented to it were of male or female brains.

The team first “trained” the AI ​​by feeding it 800 Functional MRIs, brain imaging that makes it possible to dynamically visualize the neuronal activity of different brain regions, i.e. the way they communicate and coordinate. For each MRI, the researchers told the algorithm whether it belonged to a male or female participant. In this way the algorithm was able to learn to associate each three-dimensional brain image with gender, given no other information.

Next comes the part where neurologists put the AI ​​to the test. They asked her if she was able to put 200 other MRIs from other individuals into the “male” or “female” box. One challenge the algorithm successfully overcame: in 90% of cases it was able to tell whether an MRI corresponded to a male brain or a female brain.

The question of differences identified by AI remains. It was mainly based on the activity of three types of neural networks that were closely related to the process emotions.

This may mean that we will have a different way of processing information depending on our gender, which can be seen especially at the behavioral level but also for example in certain pathologies. Thanks to observational studies, we actually know that certain brain pathologies affect one sex more than the other, scientists don’t really know why.

