Here are 10 very effective foods to lose belly fat

A flat stomach is like the Holy Grail. To achieve this without falling into a doomed quest for failure, here are ten foods that will help you lose belly fat.

To get a flat stomach, sometimes it just takes a few things. Choose foods known for their digestive benefits. Then, consume it at the right time of the day with proper preparation or cooking.

1. Pear

© cottonbro studio / Pexels

A fruit rich in water, the pear actively participates in your inner well-being. The sorbitol it contains is a key ingredient in helping digestion. Also rich in fiber, this fruit can speed up transit, thus contributing to a flat stomach.

Calories per 100 grams: 50

2. Ginger

© Couple / Pexels Cup

This strong-flavored root is perfect for replacing salt in your dishes. Goodbye to water conservation. But only. Ginger also promotes digestion due to its high fiber content. An indispensable companion in finding and maintaining a flat stomach.

Calories per 100 grams: 60

3. Apples

© Mali Mader / Paxels

Apples are undoubtedly the most popular slimming food and regularly appear on healthy shopping lists. Thanks to its fiber, it helps regulate intestinal transit and is known for its appetite suppressing effect.

Calories per 100 grams: 54

4. Almonds

© Kafeel Ahmed / Paxels

Although high in calories, moderate consumption of almonds can be beneficial as part of a slimming diet. In fact, these almonds are rich in antioxidants and fiber, which help control blood sugar and curb cravings. Thus they can be a valuable ally in your quest to lose weight.

Advice on prescribing in tablets: Consuming 23 almonds daily as part of a balanced diet helps in weight loss.

Calories per 100 grams: 634

5. Asparagus

© Karolina Grabowska / Paxels

Asparagus is mostly water, which makes up 92% of its composition. It is a light food that promotes elimination. Its fibers help in proper transport, while its diuretic properties are beneficial for the kidneys. Consume it without much sauce to retain all its slimming benefits.

Calories per 100 grams: 25

6. Pineapple

© Laker / Paxels

With 1.4 grams of fiber per 100 grams, pineapple is an ideal fruit to stay in shape and have a flat stomach. It also contains an enzyme called bromelain that facilitates protein digestion.

To benefit from all the properties of pineapple, it is best to eat it raw and not prepared.

Calories per 100 grams: 52

7. Artichokes

© Andie / Pexels

Rich in potassium and fructose, artichoke ranks among the most diuretic vegetables. Its regular consumption removes toxins. However, it should be consumed in moderation, as excessive consumption can cause flatulence, thus counteracting the desired effect.

Calories per 100 grams: 40

8. Papaya

© Jess Loiterton / Pexels

Naturally rich in soft fiber, this exotic fruit helps in proper functioning of intestinal transit. For all its benefits, especially its carotene level, it is ideally used in autumn for a healthy glow.

Calories per 100 grams: 33

9. Walnut

© Oksana D / Pexels

Be careful, almonds are not a slimming food. On the other hand, by eating small amounts, it helps to avoid cravings and promotes its fiber digestion. Additionally, these oilseeds provide healthy fats as part of a balanced diet.

Calories per 100 grams: 525

10. Mango

© Ravikant / Paxels

The perfect fruit for slimming the figure, mango wins on all fronts. It helps you get a flat stomach by fighting acidity and bad digestion in the body. Consuming without moderation.

Calories per 100 grams: 60