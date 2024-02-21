Non-warranty cars sold in France, the brand warns

Non-compliant models of Volkswagen are sold in France. These vehicles come from China and cannot be guaranteed and endorsed by the German brand’s dealership, which warns of the car’s circulation through unofficial routes.

© Unsplash

There are many criteria to consider before buying a car. Especially since French and European legislation regularly introduces new important parameters for buyers. For example, it is best to avoid driving with a vehicle that does not have the correct Crit’Air sticker in the ZFE.

Apart from price, service and maintenance cost is also important. This is why you should absolutely avoid buying one of the many unofficial Volkswagens currently circulating in the market. The manufacturer, whose new Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer is close to 700 km of autonomy, Be warned that this model may not be supported by its dealership.

Unwarranted Volkswagen cars circulating in France, beware

Volkswagen models manufactured in China are imported into the European market through unofficial channels. The German manufacturer is warning individuals, as these vehicles do not benefit from the same rights.

“TAll service and maintenance requests, including warranties, cannot be handled by authorized Volkswagen dealers in the French network. In addition, Volkswagen France and its dealer network cannot provide customers with original Volkswagen parts for models sold only in China. », suggests the company.

As they are built for use in China, these models do not have the correct software version for the European market, or Conformity Certificate. This is an essential document for registering a new or used vehicle abroad. So the risk to the customer is significant.

How can you avoid accidentally buying one of these cars? ” We recommend to customers To go to authorized dealers in the Volkswagen France network To find the range of Volkswagen products officially put up for sale in the French market », advises the brand on its official website.

Unfortunately, individuals do not have a particularly reliable means of identifying these non-compliant vehicles in conventional garages. If a Volkswagen ever piques your interest, carefully check all the model documentation and check it thoroughly before completing the transaction.