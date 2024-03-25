The strike call on France Inter, France Info and France Culture was eventually lifted

The morning shows of France Inter, France Info and France Culture will finally not be disrupted by the strike on Tuesday 26 March. On the eve of a day of gatherings to condemn the proposed merger of the Science, Health and Environment Services, the notice was lifted. The emergency exit protocol was signed late on Monday March 25 in the afternoon by the six Radio France unions and the management of the radio group. A few hours earlier, reporters from three branches had taken note “back” During the General Assembly held at the Maison de la Radio, of the Management of Public Radio, enjoying their movements. “paid”.

Announcing the forthcoming merger of the Science, Health and Environment departments into the editorial team “Transverse” On February 27, the powder was burnt. On March 12, a joint strike call was voted on. Confronted by Bronca, Radio France’s management eventually amended the passage in question to its strategic project. The modified project of management now mentions “New Organization” imagined “In consultation with teams”. Many formulations “less clear and vertical”is described as “confusing” by many journalists, but who nevertheless reassured the teams. The revised project must now be presented to the Social and Economic Committee (CSE) on Wednesday and the Board of Directors on Thursday.

This end of the crisis is not insignificant, because, in union memory, it is the first time that the management of Radio France has agreed to change its strategic project. “It’s a win for employees”Célia Quilleret, France Inter’s deputy head of science, health and environment and union representative of the National Union of Journalists (SNJ) estimates. “Management backpedals against our unit”Radio France’s SNJ-CGT union delegate Lionel Thompson also believes so. “We will be vigilant on any future projects (which will be the target) To remove journalists from their editorial staffs from the respective services”Skeptics remain, he adds.

“Any project that directly or indirectly moves in the transverse direction will be opposed, and a fresh strike notice will be filed immediately”Alerts the text of the motion, it is noted “Believe in information management (Jean-Philippe Bayle, also director of Franceinfo) is broken ».

Concerns about Rachida Dati’s project

