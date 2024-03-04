1.8 billion euro fine from EU for “abuse of dominant position” in music streaming

The European Commission has accused its Apple Music app of favoring alternative services to its detriment. The American firm will appeal.

penalty of “More than 1.8 billion euros” for “Abuse of Dominant Position” Online music market. This Monday, March 4, the European Commission took an unprecedented sanction against American Apple for competition violations. Spotify occupied Brussels against the practices of the Californian giant. At the end of a formal investigation opened in June 2020, the European Executive ruled in favor of the applicant.

The executive alleges that the Californian giant has “imposed restrictions” It ditches alternative music streaming services in favor of its own Apple Music app. The Apple Group has thus placed restrictions on app developers to prevent them from promoting users on iPhone and iPad. Alternative, cheaper services available outside the Apple ecosystemMusic, competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager explained.

This amount is fixed “Necessary to be proportionate and disruptive to Apple’s global revenue”, suggested the European Executive. The Cupertino company must also end the identified practices and refrain from adopting equivalent devices in the future.

Apple has indicated it will appeal. This approval “This was taken despite the Commission’s inability to uncover any credible evidence of harm to consumers”. And “Ignores the realities of a rich, competitive and fast-growing market”The American giant responded in a press release.