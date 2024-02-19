Developments, adjustments and blocks for subscribers

Here we go for the new releases of the week! We take stock of the latest notable events on Free and Free Mobile. If you’ve missed out on a new service or promotion in the past seven days, this is definitely the place to get your hands on them.

What’s new is free

Canal+ now allows Freebox Ultra subscribers to transfer to 3 more comprehensive offers for €7 or €19 more free, instead of €22.99 and €34.99. We especially look for Canal+ Cine Series and Canal+ Sport. More information… Freebox and FreeMobile 5G subscribers can now access OQEE in the EU on new media such as Apple TV and Samsung TV. More information… Free “Temporarily” prevents transfers to FreeBox Pop. More information… It’s free and new on Oqee Ciné for Freebox and Free Mobile 5G subscribers: Sex Tape, L’Enjeu, Les Chimpanzees de l’espace and Profession: Reporter, the films are coming. Similar to the youth series Ghost Spirits. More information… Freebox and Amazon Prime subscribers: Two new free PC games to collect, namely Criminal Archives: Alphabetical Murders and Tempest 4000. More info… Free is integrating a new section into its Freebox subscriber area. Called “Change my offer”, it brings together the various migrations offered. More information… Freebox Ultra: Direct ordering of the included Wi-Fi 7 repeater is no longer possible for new subscribers. After activating the line you now have to go through the subscriber area box. More information… Free is launching a new feature on its Freebox subscriber area app, access to your voicemail. More information…

What’s new is Free Mobile

Double authentication in the customer area: Criticized for only offering to send codes via SMS, Free Mobile now sends emails in many cases. More information…

Announcements of the week

Freebox Ultra: Delta Server hard drives are incompatible, Free is working on a solution to recover your data. More information…

On February 26, the French version will be available on the American channel TLC Freebox. More information…

Free Icons with M6 to launch targeted ads on FreeBoxes. More information…

Freebox Ultra: Canal+ live channels will soon be available on Apple TV 4K and not just on the included TV player. More information…

Free email and free personal page creation are no longer available to non-Freebox subscribers. More information…

Freebox subscribers: New promotions for some 4K Smart TVs. More info…

DECT functionality is no longer available on the Freebox Ultra. More information…

Freebox Delta is still available, but only in migration. More information…

This article was reprinted on the Universe Freebox website