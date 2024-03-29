Ninja, Fortnite star and Twitch streamer announced that he has cancer

See my news

For weeks, the terrible news was kept quiet. Then, on March 26, 2024, the video game player, Ninja, announced it. In a long message published on XThe streamer who became popular on Twitch thanks to his Fortnite live streams, explained Skin cancer.

“I’m still in a bit of shock, but I want to keep you posted. A few weeks ago I went to a dermatologist Annual skin check and moles, Taylor Blevins explainedHis real name in this message.

Identify early

It all started with “a mole under my leg that they wanted to remove as a precaution,” he explains. The mole turned out to be melanoma.

Then another dark spot appeared next to the first mole. A biopsy is performed and a large area around the melanoma is removed. Ninja is still waiting for the results. Even if the cancer is found in the “early stage”, the streamer invites his listeners to check their skin regularly.

Skin cancer is most often caused by overexposure to natural or artificial ultraviolet rays. “It may constitute the most common cancer in France,” the public health France agency warns on its site. In fact between 141,200 and 243,500 cases are diagnosed in France each year.

