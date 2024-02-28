A documentary will return to the leak and the epidemic

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered is scheduled for release on January 19, 2024.

It’s been a week since players will be able to return to Seattle and relive the dramatic events surrounding The Last of Us Part 2, with this remaster made especially for PS5. In addition to the planned technical improvements (native 4K display, 60fps), Naughty Dog has planned a whole bunch of new bonuses, such as the addition of a roguelike mode entitled “No Return”, the possibility to freely play the guitar (with the characters) composers of the game’s music Eli, Joel and Gustavo Santaollana), new features that were removed from the final version, and many other behind-the-scenes additions to the title’s creation. It is for this reason that the Californian studio attracts our attention today, with the trailer of Grounded 2, a documentary that will retrace the entire genesis of this sequel, which is loved and deserved by some. Tested by others considering script preferences. The video tells us that these topics will be covered in the documentary, not only because the game faced the Covid-19 pandemic, but also due to massive leaks following piracy. We don’t yet know when this “Grounded 2” documentary will be posted, but it will likely be before the release.