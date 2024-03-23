After playing hundreds of hours of Red Dead Redemption 2, this player creates a hardcore mod that will allow you to rediscover this rockstar masterpiece!

With a sensational release and unanimous reviews in 2018, Red Dead Redemption 2 was definitely the biggest slap in the face of the year, and as we told you, Players are still there today, whether in story or online mode. Recently, one of them envisioned a whole new way to play it, with the implementation of Hardcore mode.

This Red Dead Redemption 2 player explores hardcore mode

We know it all too well, but the open world that Red Dead Redemption 2 offers through its story mode is definitely one of the best and biggest that exists. While it includes many activities that allow you to enjoy yourself for several hours, it must be admitted that there is a lot to do in a short amount of time. But, if you’ve been around and are starting to get bored, Know that the game now has a hardcore mode, with player-defined rules.

It is in fact on the social network Reddit that the user and player of Red Dead responds under the pseudonym Javc13 announced that he had “created” a hardcore mode From Red Dead Redemption 2, with many rules to follow throughout solo mode.

As he suggests, and if you ever want to try the experience with more difficulty, To play Red Dead Redemption 2 hardcore mode you must : remove the minimap and limit the use of the map as much as possible; remove all components of the HUD (aim reticle, ammunition counter and aim aid); Don’t use fast travel; Limit the number of updates acquired; Do not use better bullets (express, explosive, etc.); Don’t make new saddlebags; Don’t buy an elite horse; Limit health items as much as possible; Buy as little ammo as possible; Donate 50% or more of your winnings to Camp Box; feeding Arthur well; regular sleep; Don’t buy food (promote fishing and hunting).

Players are happy with these rules

In our player’s post-release comments, we have to believe that the community is rather enthusiastic about following this new mod, and some people even had fun adding a few rules, such as the fact that Don’t always pay your premium debt to hunt.

Now, if you want to try to redo (or simply) Red Dead Redemption 2’s story mode in hardcore mode, you know what to do! And above all, good luck!