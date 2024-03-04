Nikki Haley has won her first Republican primary over Donald Trump in Washington

Nikki Haley, candidate for the Republican nomination, during a campaign rally on March 3, 2024 in Portland, Maine. Joel Page / Reuters

This is unlikely to stop Donald Trump’s momentum, but Nikki Haley, the former US president’s only rival for the Republican primaries, scored her first victory in the presidential race on Sunday, March 3. Opening for the November 2024 presidential election.

The former UN ambassador under the Trump administration (2017-2021) won against the former president in Washington, receiving 63% of the vote during the primary, which was held at a single location, a downtown hotel. politics, which quotes party officials from the federal capital.

The majority of residents of Washington, DC are Democrats, and the number of registered Republicans in the city is small. CNN channel, which was one of the media to announce his victory on Sundayme Haley estimated their number at only 22,000. The city has never voted overwhelmingly for a Republican presidential candidate. In the 2020 presidential election against Mr. Trump, Democratic candidate Joe Biden won 92% of the vote in Washington.

This symbolic victory for Nikki Haley comes two days before “Super Tuesday,” a key date in the presidential primary election calendar, during which American voters are called to the polls in fifteen states.

On Saturday, Donald Trump won in Missouri, Michigan and Idaho on Saturday, increasing his lead and his position as the favorite to represent the Republican Party in the November election.

“Queen of the Swamp,” mocks Donald Trump

Nikki Haley’s campaign team said in a statement“It’s no surprise that the Republicans closest to Washington’s dysfunctionality reject Donald Trump and all his anarchy.”.

“Nikki Haley Was Crowned Queen of the Swamp”For its part, in reference to one of the slogans of the Republican billionaire’s election campaign in 2016, Donald Trump’s campaign team was revealed (“Drain the Swamp”in other words freeing Washington from its intrigues and conflicts of interest). “Tonight’s results in Washington, DC reaffirm President Trump’s campaign goal: He will drain the swamp and put America first”.adds his team in a press release.

Donald Trump, despite his legal hurdles, won all the states that had voted in the primaries before “Super Tuesday.” Tuesday promises to be a last-chance day for her only rival, Nikki Haley.

For Democrats, the suspense is even less suspense because outgoing President Joe Biden should undoubtedly be their party’s nominee.

The world with AFP

