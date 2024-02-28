Israel-Hamas war: Widespread famine in Gaza ‘almost inevitable’, UN warns

The humanitarian situation is alarming.

At least 576,000 people in the Gaza Strip, or a quarter of the population, are close to starvation, a senior official at the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) told the Security Council on Tuesday. The organization warned that Widespread drought will be “almost inevitable” If no action was taken.

One in six children under the age of two suffer from it Severe malnutrition and devastation in northern Gaza, and nearly all residents of the Palestinian enclave rely on food aid. “Horribly inadequate” To survive, said Ramesh Rajasingham.

World Food Program (WFP) “Ready to rapidly expand and intensify its operations if a ceasefire agreement is reached”WFP Deputy Executive Director Karl Schau announced the 15 members of the Council. “Meanwhile, the inability to deliver sufficient quantities of much-needed food to Gaza and the near-impossible working conditions our personnel face on the ground increase the risk of famine.”he added.

Israel launched its military operation against Palestinian Hamas in the Gaza Strip in retaliation for the October 7 deadly attack on its territory. According to a recent report by Palestinian health officials, more than 30,000 people have been killed in the Israeli-launched offensive in the Gaza Strip.