Nicki Minaj has dismissed any notion that she is struggling financially. “Imagine being this dumb 😩😂. They are so mad that they had to eat all their words about this tour. 🤪 They tried everything to stop this magic and even blatantly lied everywhere that it would stop people from coming. If you Just knew . bwahahahahaha,” Minaj wrote on X. The rapper was responding to resurrection claims that she Pink Friday 2 The tour was not profitable and was only done to cover his debts.

However, hikers on social media aren’t the only people who have had to crowd travel. DJ Academics’ plan to prove Minaj was “washed” when the controversial social media creator discovered live on stream that the rapper’s Pink Friday 2 The tour was truly sold out. Academies, longtime critics of Minaj, jumped online to “prove” that Minaj’s tour sales claims were overblown. However, try as he might, he was unable to make any of his tour dates that still had some tickets available. Minaj continues her tour with a show in Seattle tonight (March 10).

Read more: Nicki Minaj fans sing “F-ck Latto” at opening show off Pink Friday 2 Round

Barbz is already demanding a tour film from Nicki Minaj

Meanwhile, even though Minaj is only three shows into her tour, Barbz is calling for a “cinematic experience” like Taylor Swift and Beyoncé produced last year. “I hope this tour will be a movie experience! 😍 The visuals are top notch and @NICKIMINAJ looks amazing 💖,” wrote one popular fan account on X. As mentioned, Minaj has only hit Oakland, Denver, and Las Vegas so far on the 57-stop tour. The tour will run until July 14, when Minaj will conclude with a performance at the Les Ardentes festival in Belgium.

Additionally, the tour includes Minaj headlining Wireless Fest in London, which she is very excited about. “Instead of doing another arena show in London after we sold out the first week, I chose to do Wireless Festival. This year’s show will be a billion times more special, creative, beautiful, cohesive! I’m so excited. I want to tell you guys that your Thanks in advance. Last year was so meaningful but it won’t compare. Just wait and see,” Minaj wrote on Instagram. Minaj has been a regular feature on Wireless for over a decade.

READ MORE: Nicki Minaj Shows Love To Chris Brown, Fans Want To See It Pink Friday 2 Round

(through)