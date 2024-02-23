Dani Alves (40) was sentenced yesterday to 4 years and 6 months in prison for sexually assaulting a 23-year-old woman in a nightclub in Barcelona in December 2022. The Brazilian, who was given a 9-year restraining order and 5 years of supervised release, was also fined 150,000 euros, which he must pay to the victim. The former FC Barcelona and PSG player therefore returns to prison, having spent more time behind bars. But his sentence has since been commuted “A mitigating circumstance of compensation for damages was applied”. indeed, UOL And Sports Clarified that thanks to the help of Neymar’s family who put their hands in their pockets, Alves paid 150,000 euros for moral damages to the victim and for damages before the start of the trial.

So welcome to the Brazilian, who risks up to nine years in prison. But the Ney clan’s generous help was not to everyone’s taste. in the columns of A.S.In Brazil, the president of the Workers’ Party, Glacey Hoffman, blasted the Al-Hilal attacker. “The conviction of rapist Daniel Alves is educational and exemplary. It shows that society no longer tolerates sexual and inappropriate behavior. Absurdly, he borrowed money from Neymar to pay restitution and reduce the sentence, which solves nothing for the victim, erases their suffering. She does not understand the interference of people close to Neymar. This is also the case for many Brazilians, who encountered the Selecao star on social networks. One of them has specially written “Neymar helped rapist get his sentence reduced.” A new controversy that Nye would have done without.