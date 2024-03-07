New York doctor dies after eating at Disney restaurant, lawsuit claims

Jeffrey Piccolodoctor husband Kanokporn Tangsuanwho died in 2023 due to an allergic reaction after eating it Restaurant at Disney SpringsNear Orlando, Florida, presented a Claim of negligence and requested damages in excess of $50,000.

The widower filed documents in Circuit Court in Orange County, Florida, seeking compensation for mental pain and suffering, lost income and funeral expenses under the state’s wrongful death statute.

Piccolo Walt Disney accuses Parks and Resorts of negligence As his wife, a distinguished doctor at NYU Langone Hospital in Manhattan, explained to the staff Raglan Road Irish Pub and Restaurant Those with severe allergies to nuts and dairy.

According to the 19-page document, on October 5, at Tangxuan’s insistence, restaurant staff claimed to be able to prepare the requested meal to ensure that the food was allergen-free.

After eating broccoli and corn chips, scallops and onion rings for dinner, she began exhibiting symptoms while the doctor was walking through the Disney Springs shopping center, the newspaper reported. New York Post.

The lawsuit states that the girl entered Planet Hollywood, where she had severe breathing problems and became unconscious, and although she was immediately injected with epinephrine, she died at a local hospital.

A coroner’s inquest revealed that Tangxuan died as a result of anaphylaxis caused by “high levels of dairy and nuts in his system”.

Disney Announces and makes clear to the public that food allergies and/or accommodations for people with such conditions are a “top priority” at its parks and resorts, as explained in court documents.

The lawsuit alleges that DisneyAnd “failed to educate, train and/or instruct its employees” “to ensure that foods indicated as allergen-free or foods requested to be allergen-free were in fact allergen-free.”

Additionally, it maintains that the company “has no control over the food menu offered, the hiring and/or training of front of house staff, and the policies and procedures related to food allergies at Disney Springs restaurants.”

Irish partners John Cook and Paul Nolan own and operate the Raglan Road restaurant, not Disney. The company did not immediately respond to requests for comment.