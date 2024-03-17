New Mexico State Police officer dies in ‘cold blood’

albuquerque- A New Mexico State Police (NMSP) officer was fatally shot “in cold blood” early Friday morning after he offered to help the driver of a disabled vehicle, who responded by shooting the officer twice and taking off with his patrol car. authorities said.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Jeremy Smith, 32, of Marion, South Carolina, the “armed and dangerous” man wanted in an apparent attack on Interstate 40 that killed Trooper Justin Hare, state police said again. Mexico.

“On a cold, dark, windy morning, he offered help to someone who needed it,” State Police Chief Troy Weissler said at a news conference Saturday, choking up with emotion. “That guy killed him in cold blood. “Officer Hare’s last words on this earth were to help the man who was going to kill him.”

The boss added: “Jeremy Smith, we’re coming for you. I request you to surrender and surrender peacefully.

Around 5 a.m. local time in New Mexico, Herr was dispatched to help a motorist who had a flat tire and was trying to flag down other motorists on the interstate near Tucumcari in eastern New Mexico, Weissler said in a video message Friday. .

The disabled vehicle turned out to be a white BMW that belonged to a first responder in South Carolina who was found dead Friday night, officials said. An autopsy will be performed Monday, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina.

When Hare arrived, he parked behind Smith’s disabled vehicle. Smith went up to Herr’s passenger side window, Weissler said.

“There was a brief conversation about fixing his tire and Officer Herr offered the suspect a ride into town,” Weissler said.

Then, without warning, Smith pulled out a gun and shot Hare, turned to the driver’s side and shot the officer again, before shoving Hare into the passenger seat and driving away in a patrol car, Weissler said. The car was abandoned a short time later, Weissler said.

Smith faces charges of first-degree murder, armed robbery, shooting at or from a motor vehicle, armed robbery, tampering with evidence, felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and criminal damage to property, police said.

Hare, who graduated from police recruit school in 2018, is survived by his parents, his girlfriend and two young children, the police chief said.

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham acknowledged the officer’s death in X and offered her “deepest condolences to his family, friends and fellow officers at this very difficult time.”

Another is linked to murder

Hundreds of miles away, the body of a missing South Carolina paramedic was found and authorities said his car was linked to Smith’s.

The family of Foncia Machado-Fore, 52, a paramedic, reported her missing to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Thursday night.

Federal, state and local authorities worked to locate her, and investigators were led to a property in Dillon County, South Carolina, near the North Carolina border, where they discovered her body.

“Ms. Faure was one of us, a fellow first responder. Her death is senseless. Our community has suffered tremendously. My team and I will not stop until we bring to justice the person or people responsible for her death,” Marion County Sheriff Bryan said. The case is “far from over,” Wallace said.