NWS warns Floridians of storms: When and what will they be like?

Climatic conditions in Florida, for this Tuesday, April 2, is auspicious. However, as the days go by, the trend will change drastically National Weather Service warns its inhabitants by predicting strong storms. When will it be and how long will it last?

Due to climate change, variations in weather are more stable than in the past. This means that, within a few hours of difference, high temperatures, continuous rain, as well as heavy snowfall can be recorded. From this situation, it is best to be cautious and know about the weather forecast for the following days.

When is rain expected in Florida?

As suggested by SpcTwo areas will see heavy rain and thunderstorms as the front moves through Mid-Atlantic and parts of Southeast. Because of this climate trend, experts in the field are issuing a statement with a slight risk of severe storms (level 2/5) during parts of the Mid-Atlantic and another area of ​​the Florida peninsula.

According to official information, these conditions will be in effect from Wednesday, April 3 to Thursday morning. Associated hazards are tornadoes, strong gusty winds, hail and some tornadoes.

Weather in Miami for Tuesday, April 2

Although the outlook starts to get complicated mid-week, the truth is that temperatures are pleasant for this Tuesday. The thermometer will reach a maximum of 84 degrees Fahrenheit (29ºC) in the city; In the night time Miami The temperature will be 75 degrees Fahrenheit (24ºC), while the forecast for precipitation is 4 percent and a few clouds are expected.

Regarding the thermal sensation, which is popularly called “actual temperature”, it is predicted that it will be a maximum of 88ºF (31ºC) and a minimum of 88ºF (31ºC) on that day. During this period of the year, the sun rises with sunrise at 07:10, while it sets over the horizon at 19:38.

Weather in Miami for Wednesday, April 3

As for the weather in Miami for tomorrow, the forecast indicates that clouds and clearing are expected with a slight chance of rain in the morning. Temperatures will range between 72 and 84 degrees Fahrenheit (22 and 29 degrees Celsius). As the moon begins to gain space in the sky, United States National Weather Service Rain chances are expected to increase sensibly.