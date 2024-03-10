USA

The change in time comes with a drastic change in the forecast for the coming days

Photo of Admin Admin2 hours ago
0 49 1 minute read

He Summer schedule or also known as Daylight Saving Time (DTS) Most start tonight USA And the predictions suggest it too There will be significant weather changes for Miami, Florida.

According to United States National Weather ServiceIt is forecast that this Sunday, March 10, the chance of rain will increase to 69% with temperatures reaching 82 degrees Fahrenheit.

However, as the week begins The sky will clear for Tuesday and with clear skies reducing the chance of rain significantly to 2%.


Also read

Francisco Fernandez

horizontal

Miami weather forecast

  • Chance of rain early in the week: 25%
  • Temperatures range from 84°F to 75°F

  • The wind speed is 13.67 mph

A change in dry and hot weather That will continue throughout the week in Miami, with a slight chance of rain again through Wednesday, but it’s still very slim according to forecasters.

MIAMI, FL - APRIL 04: Skyscrapers and residential buildings line the beach on April 4, 2016 in Miami, Florida. Report of the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists

Miami Florida

Getty Images

According to the weather forecast, there is a 25% chance of rain for the following days, with clear skies and few clouds and wind gusts that will reach a maximum speed of 13.67 mph during the day and 6.84 mph in the afternoon.

While the temperature in the city will be around 84 degrees Fahrenheit (29 °C). Miami. Overnight, a low of 75° F (24° C) is forecast with cloudy skies and winds gusting to 6.84 mph.

Data shared by National Weather Service indicates that the rainy season in Miami lasts from late spring and extends throughout summer, fall, and early winter, with August and September being the wettest months.

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin2 hours ago
0 49 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

At least 1 dead, 1 injured in avalanche at Palisades Tahoe Resort, California

January 11, 2024

“It’s time”: Biden urges Congress to give him authority to close the border if there’s an emergency

January 27, 2024

The family of a Colombian woman killed in the US has asked for help in repatriating her body

5 days ago

His partner would have killed him

1 day ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button