The change in time comes with a drastic change in the forecast for the coming days

He Summer schedule or also known as Daylight Saving Time (DTS) Most start tonight USA And the predictions suggest it too There will be significant weather changes for Miami, Florida.

According to United States National Weather ServiceIt is forecast that this Sunday, March 10, the chance of rain will increase to 69% with temperatures reaching 82 degrees Fahrenheit.

However, as the week begins The sky will clear for Tuesday and with clear skies reducing the chance of rain significantly to 2%.





Francisco Fernandez

Miami weather forecast

Chance of rain early in the week: 25%

Temperatures range from 84°F to 75°F

The wind speed is 13.67 mph

A change in dry and hot weather That will continue throughout the week in Miami, with a slight chance of rain again through Wednesday, but it’s still very slim according to forecasters.



According to the weather forecast, there is a 25% chance of rain for the following days, with clear skies and few clouds and wind gusts that will reach a maximum speed of 13.67 mph during the day and 6.84 mph in the afternoon.

While the temperature in the city will be around 84 degrees Fahrenheit (29 °C). Miami. Overnight, a low of 75° F (24° C) is forecast with cloudy skies and winds gusting to 6.84 mph.

Data shared by National Weather Service indicates that the rainy season in Miami lasts from late spring and extends throughout summer, fall, and early winter, with August and September being the wettest months.