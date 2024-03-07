At the age of 9 she entered TV and today she aspires to be the Vice President of the Republic

Veteran communicator Nicolai de la MotaWho was announced this Thursday as the Vice-Presidential candidate of the Generation of Servers Party (GenS) for this year’s May 19 elections, started his career in the children’s program “Children Can”.

Although he spent his childhood and adolescence working with Jochi Santos and Rafael Corporan de los Santos and in the public eye, Nicolai considers that phase of growth “interesting”.

“Being a girl, then a teenager, she faced challenges while working with Jochi and Corporan. Imagine a teenager, at the most rebellious age, sharing with the number one figure on television, very difficult,” Nicolai said in an interview. Admitted to ‘VIP meetings’.

At age 15 she co-hosted “Sábado de Corporán”, and later moved to Mexico for three years, where she was editor of the social magazine Vanidades. He also trained in advertising and marketing.

In 2007, he launched his own space “Arriba y Alante”, which five years later changed its name to “Arriba con Nicolai”, a weekend variety magazine where he conducted competitions, interviews and reports. There he developed philanthropy with his foundation “Nicolai e Todo Corazon” created in 1997. He also hosted “A Tiro Clean”, “El Pasa Rato”, “El Show del Mediodia” and was part of the cast of “Purdon la Hora”. “

In radio, he ventured into Dominica FM in 1996 with “Allegre Desperter” and “Weekend”.

In 2014, Danilo Medina, the former President of the Republic, appointed Nicolai as Minister Counselor of the Dominican Embassy in Mexico until 2020, when the current President of the Nation, Luis Abinader, revoked his appointment.

For more than a decade, the author has also belonged to the Iglesia Mace Que Vancedores in the Dominican Republic. She married MDO band member Abel Talamantes in July 2021 at Casa de Campo, La Romana, after announcing their relationship in 2019.

Nicolau calls out “You choose change or death” and “Yes, woman Kane: can be the leader of your life!” Author of books. In this role as a motivational mentor, she has negotiated with the “Women Leaders, Agents of Change” tour, with whom she visited several provinces in the Dominican region.

Cinema

In the seventh act, Nicolai starred in the 2012 film “Lesivia”, a nun who begins working as a teacher in a rural community and her presence awakens the lust of a powerful local landowner.

Music

In 2005, Nicolai became the subject of criticism when he released his album “Mentiroso” with 12 songs in pop, ballad, merengue and reggaeton rhythms, arranged by Victor Valle and distributed by Universal and Premium Latin.

Among the songs, Nicolai duetted with Don Cesina on the single “Mentiroso”, which he shared authorship with Lenny Pimentel.

Business

In 2004, Nicolai launched her line of jeans for men and women, and months later she launched her lingerie brand, capitalizing on her characteristic sensuality among her male audience, classified as a sex symbol at the time. .