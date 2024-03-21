New free game challenges your brain

You can get a new free game from Amazon Prime Gaming right now. A title offered by the platform takes a lot of thought and will please Candy Crush fans.

Last week, Amazon Prime Gaming allowed its subscribers to collect the games Mystery Case Files: Moths to a Flame and Invincible Presents: Atom Eve for free. The two games don’t really shine through their lifespan, but through their particularly well-crafted story.

Even if you are a Prime subscriber, you can get both titles on the platform. This Thursday, Amazon is now offering a new free game that has recently been released that will make fans happy.

Amazon Prime Gaming has a new free game perfect for Candy Crush fans

Starting this Thursday, March 21, you can grab the Pearl of Atlantis: The Cove game for free. on Amazon Prime Gaming. As an Amazon Prime subscriber, all you have to do is go to the main page of the platform, log in and then retrieve the title.

After last week’s two games aimed at lovers of well-crafted intrigue, here’s a very different piece of software with Pearl of Atlantis: The Cove. This is a puzzle game in which you have to make lines of three beads of the same color to collect the magic charms in them. So fans of Candy Crush or Puyo Puyo are familiar.

To successfully explode and sequence pearls, you can count on all kinds of different bonuses, such as explosive hammers or lightning bolts. Thanks to the recovered charms, you will be able to restore part of Atlantis and protect the mermaids who live there.

In addition to its thousand puzzles, Pearls of Atlantis: The Cove also relies on Its lore and its charming atmosphere to entice the player. You will meet many characters like the mermaid Kea and Naughty, who is described as “ A laughing companion always ready for fun “

Released on February 15, the game has been rated 7/10 by Steam players, which represented a major breakthrough for Elder Games Studios. If you enjoy similar experiences, you shouldn’t hesitate to get Pearl of Atlantis: The Cove on Amazon Prime Gaming.