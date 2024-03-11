When Microsoft sells its most powerful consoles on its official website

With a promotional code, the Xbox series is a reconditioned console certified by Microsoft.

Console manufacturers rely more and more on reconditioned products to distribute themselves on their platforms. This is the case for Microsoft, which offers the Xbox Series X reconditioned and certified by itself. The basic price usually seems excessive, but with the addition of the promo code, the console drops below 400 euros and becomes a very (very) good deal.

Why Choose Xbox Series X?

The most powerful home console on the market

Backward compatible with older Xbox One, Xbox 360 and Xbox games

Complete silence during gaming sessions

On the Microsoft website, using the code XBOX22XSX When ordering, the price of the Xbox Series X console is 366.59 euros instead of 469.99 euros. This is a certified reconditioned console by Microsoft.

If you don’t have the budget for that, know that there is also a refurbished Xbox Series S on the official Microsoft website, which goes for 194.99 euros, still with the promo code. XBOX22XSS.

4K 120 FPS Silent

The PS5's greatest rival, the Xbox series for its classy design.

In gaming, the Xbox Series Finally, it is said that the Xbox Series While the Xbox Series S operates entirely digitally, the Xbox Series

The Xbox ecosystem is still on top

The Xbox ecosystem is a great strength of the console with Xbox Game Pass, a subscription service that allows access to many advantages such as a list of titles to download for free, even the most recent, or the possibility of cloud play. Gaming from another platform.

When it comes to games, Microsoft really struggles to stand out with its exclusives; The American giant mainly relies on games developed by its partners. And, if Xbox starts releasing its exclusives on PS5 and Nintendo Switch, that could still change following the frenzy of studio buyouts that saw Microsoft acquire Bethesda, Activision Blizzard and a whole host of other flagship licenses. Additionally, the Xbox Series X can count on full backwards compatibility that allows it to launch most titles from older Xbox consoles.

To learn even more, read our full Xbox Series X review.

To compare the Xbox Series X with other products in the same category, we invite you to consult our guide to the best video game consoles of the moment.

