PlayStation Plus: 4 “Free” PS5 and PS4 Video Games in March 2024 That Will Beat You (Literally)

Here we are at the end of February and like every last Wednesday of the month, Sony announces the titles that will be delivered to all PlayStation Plus subscribers. And for March 2024, we have not three, but four surprises!

Now well-established for fourteen years (yes, that much), PlayStation Plus continues its journey with confidence and always with the same motto: every month, a handful of video games are “given” to all subscribers and they can keep them in their collection. Forever… but they can only play it if they subscribe. Not crazy, wasp.

For the month of March 2024, the Japanese giant has not limited itself to three games, as is often the case, but to four: after all, let’s say that the prize is a large expansion of free-to-play that promises long hours. drama In short, from Tuesday 5 March, here’s what you’ll be entitled to:

Also note that PS Plus subscribers will be able to collect a new cosmetic pack for the free-to-play FPS The Finals, which includes two epic outfits and twelve epic weapon skins.

EA Sports F1 23, the simulation that explodes

There have been many Formula One games for decades and they are not going to stop: EA Sports F1 23 is the latest addition to the saga, having been released just last year (while waiting for the new batch from 2024, the first trailer of which has just been released, The release date is set for May 31). So it is a pure automotive simulation, which puts you behind the wheel of all possible F1 cars in the championship with all drivers: new story mode, new circuits, an extended online or split-screen multiplayer mode, the second allows you to create your own. Steady and long-term growth… there is plenty to do. On JV, it’s a nice 16/20.

Sifu, a gift that comes at the right time

It was in 2022 that the talented French studio SloClap released Sifu, one of the most refreshing games of the generation to date. Here we have pure 3D fighting interest in which a young apprentice, an expert in martial arts, sets out on a quest for revenge against the clan that killed his father: the concept is particularly based on the mystical aspect because with each death, our character ages and so on. Grows stronger because he’s more experienced… but also more vulnerable. Let’s say, Sifu is a really good title with demanding gameplay but oh so satisfying, remarkable work on the animations and the atmosphere is working wonderfully. Cheer up, you’ll get there (and it’s worth it, between us).

Hello Neighbor 2, survival and thrill

We’ve all had a weird or slightly noisy neighbor (unless you’re that neighbor yourself), but here’s the question that beats all records: In Hello Neighbor 2, you play the role of a kid who climbs into the ominous residence next door. Going. To uncover its darkest secrets… except the host isn’t exactly welcoming. Combining thrills and intrusions, this game by Eerie Guest and tinyBuild proves very effective in its atmosphere and level design, and the license is seriously starting to have a solid community. Now is the time to try the experience.

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

We all know Destiny 2 (right?), Bungie’s massive service game that hasn’t said its last word yet. While waiting for the upcoming expansion The Final Form, Sony is giving PS Plus subscribers “free” delivery of The Witch Queen, a massive DLC sold for 29.99 euros and offering new areas, “Legendary” difficulty, increased power level to 1500, glaive Which serves as a new weapon (among others) and above all, the possibility to create your own weapons. In short, this free-to-play hours-long game that needs no introduction can be consumed solo or cooperatively.

