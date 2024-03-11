New album soon? The star’s message scared the fans!

Photo Credits: BESTIMAGE

In the span of a decade, The Weeknd may have become the world’s biggest popstar. First known for his R’n’B songs, the singer has continued to expand his repertoire and attract listeners worldwide over the past few years, from his fabulous mixtape “House of Balloons” (2011) to his album “Starboy”. (2016) by EP “My Dear Melancholy”. But since 2020, his real name Abel Tesfaye has started a new chapter in his career, which may end very soon.

Dailymotion Player is loading…

A third album to end the trilogy?

Indeed, the Canadian artist, now 33 years old, then published the hit machine “After Hours”, which has sold more than 430,000 copies in France, with pop sounds and has influenced the world as colorful as it is disproportionate. From Las Vegas. The record was driven in particular by the massive hit “Blinding Lights”, the most streamed song in Spotify history at nearly 4 billion plays! In early 2022, The Weeknd did it again with his fourth studio album “Dawn FM”, which, despite the success of the tracks “Take My Breath” and “Sacrifice”, received a less glowing reception than “After Hours”. In France, 130,000 copies were sold, nearly four times less than its predecessor. This project was followed by the sequel “After Hours”.

And judging by the latest announcement of the respective main man on his social networks, the final part of this apparent trilogy may soon see the light of day. Indeed, The Weeknd, in the run-up to the PureCharts Awards, released an interesting publication similar to the triptych on its social networks. We see the covers of “After Hours” and “Dawn FM” as well as the last image, more enigmatic, with a big question mark. In the caption, he simply wrote the number “3”, thus hinting at the imminent arrival of a third opus, ending his streak of successful records. An album that audiences have been waiting for for months. It remains to be seen what the artist, who recently canceled the end of his tour and announced that he will no longer record duets, has in store for his many fans around the world in the coming weeks. However, at the same time, the songs “One of the Girls” with Jenny and Lily-Rose Depp as well as “Popular” MadonnaTaken from the soundtrack of their series “The Idol”, currently a streaming hit.