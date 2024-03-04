Dua Lipa flaunts her figure in a full leather look at the BRIT Awards 2024

Albanian-born British singer Dua Lipa rocked the red carpet at the 44th edition of the Brit Awards in London this weekend in a skin-tight leather dress.

This Versace FW23 creation gracefully hugged the curves of her body before flaring into a captivating mermaid silhouette. A dramatic plunging neckline, created by two straps meeting in the middle, added a touch of daring glamor to her look.



To complete her gala outfit, the “Houdini” singer chose elegant accessories, including a thick silver chain necklace by Tiffany & Co.

But that wasn’t the only leather ensemble of the evening for the pop singer! Indeed, Dua Lipa kicked off the ceremony with an electrifying performance of her most recent hit, “Training Session,” wearing a black leather jacket, shorts and heeled boots that literally set the stage on fire.

