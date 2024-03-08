Zendaya praises Tom Holland’s charisma

Zendaya is totally in love with her boyfriend Tom Holland!

And more precisely, his charisma. actress ofEuphoria Appreciated the actor who shares his life for his natural ability to enliven a room, which does not come easily to him.



Tom Holland



Mega/Wen



Zendaya was asked by BuzzFeed which of her co-stars Dune The most “reese” was.

“‘Riz’ is short for charisma, right? Everyone has theirs,” Zendaya replied. Dune, but personally, (he) works on me, is Mr. Tom Holland. I’m more shy and quite quiet, so it takes a little longer to bring me out of my shell. But he is great at talking to people and getting to know them.”

According to her, her charm is evident during her appearances on talk shows and press tours. “He’s naturally very good at it. Whereas for me, I really had to bring it out a little bit,” she added. “He has this natural gift.”

However, Tom Holland may disagree with Zendaya’s comments, as he previously told BuzzFeed last year that he has “absolutely no Reese.” “I have limited charisma,” he insisted. “You really have to fall in love with me for that to work, so it’s a long-term game… That’s kind of where my streak is. And, you know, I’m in a relationship, so I’m happy and in love, so I don’t need any excuse.”

Zendaya and Tom Holland met on the set of the trilogy Spider Man. Their relationship was confirmed when they were spotted kissing in 2021.