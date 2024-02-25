What is Emily Blunt’s beauty secret: jeans or cosmetics?

Emily Blunt is the most one leading actors In the world right now, thanks to her talent and her ability to stay ahead of the curve with her image and her beauty secrets, she looks the same as she did two decades ago.

In recent times, retardation Her wide green eyes and her red hair highlighting her look, along with the right make-up in dark tones, has left more than one onlooker gasping for a stellar look during the awards season.

But what is the secret of her beauty even after all this time? Blunt claims a range of tactics Which has worked perfectly for him and is based on three pillars.

Don’t change what works for you

From the beginning of his career, Emily Blunt She always wears her skin white, with no traces of tan, but also without scars or any other signs of sun damage. In fact, when he’s out on the streets of Los Angeles, he always wears sunglasses, sunscreen, and a hat if the occasion permits.

While the fashion trend early in her career was for tanned skin, she has always preferred to maintain her skin’s freshness. That’s why it’s common to see her touching up her make-up and with a bottle of water in her hand.

But her most important secret is undoubtedly having her longtime make-up artist by her side: Jennifer StreicherWhich managed to bring clarity Emily’s eyes With champagne shadows, highlighters and very natural or more colored lipsticks.

Do it yourself

Despite the talent of his assistants, Emily At events where she appears, she likes to add a personal touch to her make-up: she lifts her eyes with mascara or paints her lips.

Thanks for the many videos that make-up artists post emily, We know that the subtle but incredible lipstick K Emily Use is an easy lipstick, which gives adhesion and pigmentation to her lips.

Brand loyalty

Emily is a devotee of Made by Gucci Westman of Westman Atelier, Sweden. It’s a brand that even has a line created by Emily Blunt herself and is known for its creamy, easy-to-apply, stick formula that gives you luscious, glowing skin with subtle pigmentation.

The final trick she learned from Kate Middleton

While for her hair care, she has gone for cool, deep red, light brown, chocolate, platinum blonde colors.

As for her hairstyle, she has adopted a few braided updos, Like Kate Middleton: French braids, dutch braids, fishtail braids, thin, thick and hundreds of combinations.