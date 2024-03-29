Netflix’s ‘Cursed’ starring Katherine Langford releases first look photo

Could be Katherine Langford Cursed in its upcoming Netflix show, but we’re finally blessed to have a first look at the adventure-fantasy series.

The former 13 Reasons Why The star plays Nimu, a young woman with a mysterious gift, in this reimagining of the Arthurian legend. She decides to become the powerful Lady of the Lake, which unfortunately has a tragic fate. After her mother’s death, Nimu teams up with a mercenary named Arthur (Devon Terrell) to find the famous wizard Merlin (Gustaf Skarsgård) and deliver a mysterious sword.

During her journey, Nimu faces various challenges and adversaries. In very Katniss Everdeen fashion, she also becomes a symbol of rebellion against King Uther and the terrifying Red Paladins. The series is an adaptation of Thomas Wheeler’s best-selling book, featuring the tagline “What if the sword chose the queen?”

The series also has former stars Teen Wolf Actors Daniel Sherman (Weeping Monk), Sebastian Armesto (King Uther Pendragon), Matt Stokoe (Gawain), Lily Newmark (Pym), Shalom Brun-Franklin (Igraine), Emily Coates (Sister Iris), Billy Jenkins (Squirrel), Bella Dan (Red Spear), and Peter Mullan (Father Carden).

Check out some first look images below, with Catherine emerging from a body of water and holding her sword at the ready. We also get a peek at Daniel’s character, currently known only as the Weeping Monk – will he be a good guy or a bad guy?

Cursed Premiering sometime this summer.

Katherine Langford as Nimu