Caitlin Dever Tapped to Join Season 2 of ‘The Last of Us’

Caitlin Dever arrives at the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles.

Actress Caitlin Dever has been cast as Abby in HBO’s “The Last of Us,” the studio announced Tuesday.

The “Booksmart,” “No One Will Save You” and “Last Man Standing” star joins the show, based on the video game series of the same name, for its second season, adding to an already star-studded cast that includes Pedro. Pascal and Bella Ramsay.

The Hollywood Reporter previously reported that Dever auditioned for the character of Ellie.

Abby is the main antagonist of the game’s second installment and is described as “a skilled soldier whose black-and-white view of the world is challenged as she seeks revenge for those she once loved.”

“Our casting process for season two is the same as season one: We look for world-class actors who embody the spirit of the characters in the source material,” showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckman said in a joint statement to The Reporter. “Nothing is more important than talent, and we are thrilled to have an artist as acclaimed as Kaitlyn join Pedro, Bella and the rest of our family.”

“The Last of Us” Awards and Nominations

The show won eight out of nineteen nominations at the Creative Arts Emmys, including wins for both Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series and Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for Nick Offerman and Storm Reid.

The show received five nominations at the 75th Primetime Emmys, including nominations for Pascal and Ramsay for Outstanding Lead Actor and Actress in a Drama Series.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Caitlin Dever to join ‘The Last of Us’ cast for Season 2