Neo-Nazi prisoner and accomplice arrested after escape

Classified as dangerous, the man was held in solitary confinement. But during a visit to a hospital in Boise, in the country’s northwest, on Wednesday, an armed colleague attacked the guards around him and let him escape.

A neo-Nazi inmate and his fellow escapees were arrested in the United States on Thursday on suspicion of killing two people after a violent escape during a hospital visit in the country’s northwest Idaho. In which two persons were arrested “This afternoon around 2:00 p.m.” In Twin Falls, a small city in this western American state, Boise Police Chief Ron Winegar explained during a press conference.

After which both the persons were arrested “Brief Chase”, without any shots being fired, he said. During their 36-hour run, the two may have killed two people, according to Idaho State Police Lt. Col. Sheldon Kelly, who is in charge of the investigation. “We are investigating two murders at different locations (…) possibly connected to this case”He explained.

A great discovery

After their spectacular escape around 2:00 pm on Wednesday, the two suspects, objects of a major manhunt, continuously made headlines on news channels. member of “Aryan Knights”, a white supremacist gang, Skyler Mead was a classified dangerous prisoner, imprisoned under a regime of solitary confinement. But during a hospital visit in Boise, an armed accomplice attacked the prison officers supervising him and let him escape in the middle of the night.

The accomplice was identified as Nicholas Amphenor. Police say he injured two corrections officers during the attack. A third prison guard was rushed to the hospital by injured police officers, who mistook him for the shooter. Both men, with shaved heads and heavily tattooed, were incarcerated in the same prison in the past, according to authorities.

Nicholas Amphenor was released in January. Skyler Meade had been serving a 20-year prison sentence since 2016 for shooting a police officer during a pursuit. According to Mr. Vinegar, the three injured prison officers are not life-threatening.