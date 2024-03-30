In Peru, the home of interim president Dina Bolluarte was raided for undeclared luxury watches.

Interim President of Peru, Dina Bolluarte, on November 16, 2023, in San Francisco, United States. Josh Adelson/AFP

As part of an investigation into illegal breeding, the home of Peru’s interim president, Dina Bolluarte, was searched on the evening of Friday, March 30. The manager suspects that he has not disclosed his collection of luxury watches among his assets.

like thisme Bouluart described his search for the house“arbitrary and abusive”blasphemy “harassment” The prosecution is also investigating her for illegal enrichment related to luxury watches that she is suspected of not declaring as part of her wealth. “The action taken this morning is arbitrary, disproportionate and abusive”Announced by the President in his address to the nation.

According to a police document, which Agence France-Presse had access to, about forty agents and magistrates were rounded up. “With the intention of searching the house and seizing Rolex watches”.. The government headquarters were also searched “According to the order of the court”, police Colonel Harvey Colchado told the press, without specifying whether any items had been seized. The discovery was made as part of an investigation opened by the public prosecutor into suspicion of“Illegal Breeding” and D’“Failure to declare assets”.

Also Read | Articles are reserved for our subscribers In Peru, the interim president, Dina Boluiarte, is involved in a luxury watch affair. Add to your preferences

“Intolerable Assault on Dignity”

In a short message on X Network, the Peruvian Presidency announced that an operation had been carried out at the government headquarters. “Usually and without incident”. The question was asked on Saturday morning on RPP radio and television before the announcement of the search carried out at a government meeting, with the Peruvian Prime Minister, Gustavo Adrianzen, condemning what happened at his home.me boulevard.

“What happened is an intolerable attack on the dignity of the President of the Republic and the nation he represents. These actions are disproportionate and unconstitutional”, he lamented. According to the government, at the time of search, Mme Bouluarte was in his residence at the Government Palace. “The Ministers of State express their solidarity with the President and firmly reject these destabilizing political actions, which are based on dubious jurisdictional provisions”declared Mr. Adrianzen at X.

Dina Bouluart claims to have “clean hands”.

The affair broke after a local news site, La AnceronaA series of photos published on March 15 show Mme Between July 2021 and December 2022, when he was both Minister of Social Inclusion and Vice President, Boluiarte sported different luxury watches – about fifteen in total – unannounced. Among them, at least one steel Rolex and eighteen carat pink gold, set with diamonds and estimated at 19,000 dollars (approximately 17,565 euros).

After the broadcast of the survey, Mme Boluiarte, who enjoys presidential immunity, assured that he had “Clean Hands” And only owned a watch of a certain age, bought with his savings. “As I promised the Peruvian people, I entered the government palace with clean hands and I will leave with clean hands”, she said. like thisme Bolliarte became president in December 2022 after the impeachment and arrest of leftist head of state Pedro Castillo, of whom she was vice president. In the case of the prosecution, the Peruvian president, under the constitution, cannot be put on trial before the end date of his mandate, July 2026.

In addition, the president, aged 61, is already the subject of an investigation for “massacre, aggravated homicide and grievous bodily harm” following his accession as head of state after more than fifty people died during two months of social unrest.

Also read the report: Articles are reserved for our subscribers In Peru, people injured in protests rage: “We were treated worse than animals” Add to your preferences

world

Reuse this content