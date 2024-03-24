News

One dead, one seriously injured in shooting in Brussels

One person was killed and another seriously injured by gunfire in Brussels on the night of Saturday 23 March to Sunday 24 March, during two separate incidents, against the backdrop of an increase in crime linked to drug trafficking.

The first shot, which killed one, was heard in Laeken, north of the Belgian capital, according to a Brussels police spokesman.

A few hours later, a new shooting occurred in a neighborhood near the center, where one person was found seriously injured. Taken to hospital, she was found on Sunday afternoon “serious condition”The victim died as a result of his injuries, according to the prosecutor’s office, which corrected earlier police information.

Increase in crack consumption

Half a dozen shootings potentially linked to drug trafficking have occurred since early February in Brussels, where problems associated with the consumption of crack (a highly addictive derivative of cocaine) are on the rise.

Under pressure after these events, local authorities unveiled their strategy to deal with this wave of violence in late February.“unacceptable” By Sophie Lavaux, Head of Security for the Brussels Region.

The Flemish port of Antwerp, a major gateway for cocaine into Europe, is regularly rocked by gang violence, but the Belgian capital has so far been largely spared.

