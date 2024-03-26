The Baltimore Bridge collapsed after colliding with a freighter

According to preliminary findings, a cargo ship hit one of the more than 350 meters tall piers of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, which then collapsed.

Absolutely stunning images. This Tuesday, March 26, the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland collapsed after colliding with a freighter. “The bridge was closed for traffic following the incident”, it said Maryland Transportation Authority on its Twitter accountMentioned by the American channel ABC.

The accident was confirmed by Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew West at Baltimore. New York Times. It did not specify the type of ship or when it hit the bridge. The extent of the damage has not yet been determined.

According to Kevin Cartwright, director of communications for the Baltimore Fire Department, who was interviewed by the Baltimore Sun, “We have reason to believe there were vehicles and possibly a tractor-trailer on the bridge”. At least seven people fell into the water, we learnt.

On some videos posted on social networks, we can see that a large part of the impressive metal structure inaugurated in 1977 collapsed into the Patapsco River.

>> More information to come at BFMTV.com