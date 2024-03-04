Neil Druckmann (The Last of Us) thinks he doesn’t have many games left to make and talks about his future

Beginning of the end for Druckmann?

In an interview published on the Logically Speaking channel (broadcast by VGC), Neil Druckmann talks about his possible retirement from the video game industry, which is still a long way off but he thinks so. He says he wants to move on to less stressful and less time-consuming projectsLike the time he spent producing the HBO series The Last of Us :

is” So, I find myself moving towards something more low-key and less stressful, which still allows me to have that creative outlet. But you know, I started thinking about how many games I still have like this, and not so many. is”

Here he compares to Quentin Tarantino, a director who ultimately has a limited filmography and who can stop with the release of his next film. Besides his desire to be close to his family, he talks about the fact that the pressure around the studio is too much. than the first time Unknown And today everyone is waiting for it, which is causing great tension:

is” Uncharted 2 was the most fun game I made out of the games I worked on because Uncharted 1, a lot of people liked it, but it wasn’t a huge success (…) and I remember we also spent multiplayer Nights playing, and there was just this camaraderie and the tension wasn’t there, and then everything was incredibly stressful, after Uncharted 2, because now you’re not flying under the radar, everyone expects you to do something amazing. And you have to think about: ‘How can we do something great without repeating ourselves?’ So you always have to make the next project as great as the new one, which is really, really hard. is”

We at least know that Druckmann will stick around to finish the saga The Last of Us And undoubtedly the studio’s next solo project that should arrive before the third episode, but who knows what the creator will do next.