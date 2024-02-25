Riot Games reveals the name of its fighting game formerly known under the code name “Project L”: 2XKO

Riot Games introduces Project L, renamed 2XKO, its free 2v2 fighting game for PC and consoles (PS5/Xbox series) planned for 2025. The game will begin its release during a world tour that will begin in April 2024 at Evo Japan. Players wishing to participate can already register.

Riot Games presents 2XKO

Riot Games has renamed its fighting game 2XKO, formerly known as Project L. Immersed in the universe of League of Legends, this team fighting game will launch in 2025 on PC and next-gen consoles (PS5 and Xbox series) for free. 2XKO invites players to assemble pairs of champions from League of Legends. In strategic and cooperative 2v2 skirmishes. The roster will include a variety of champions, each offering unique skills and distinct play styles. Among them, we will find Ahri, Darius, Akko, Ilaoi, Jinx, Katarina and Yasuo, thus enriching the gaming experience with variety and depth.

As revealed above, the game will feature various League of Legends champions, each with their own unique attacks and abilities. The tag-team gameplay mechanic allows players to switch between their team’s two champions during a fight, adding an extra layer of strategy and dynamics to the skirmish. More details about playable champions, gameplay mechanics, and 2XKO’s release date will be shared in the coming months.

With the announcement of its new name, 2XKO continues its growth, actively engaging the fighting game fan community. This collaboration gives enthusiasts the opportunity to test the game during its development phase, allowing them to share constructive feedback with the Riot Games team. This year, playable previews of 2XKO will be available worldwide, starting with a presentation at Evo Japan in April 2024. Riot Games is also organizing specific trial sessions, in which interested players will be invited to pre-register via the 2XKO official website to participate.