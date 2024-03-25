GTA 6 release delayed?

The next installment of the GTA series, which promises to be revolutionary for the video game industry thanks to its open world, may not arrive before 2025. Rockstar officially announced Grand Theft Auto VI last December, generating huge anticipation among millions of players. The first trailer set new records, but the game isn’t expected to be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S until 2025, meaning fans will have a bit of a wait. However, GTA 6 may still be a long time coming.

According to Kotaku, citing sources close to the development, Rockstar initially planned to launch GTA 6 in early 2025, but the project would have fallen behind schedule. So it is possible that the release will be postponed till the end of 2025 or even 2026. Recently, Rockstar asked all of its employees to officially return to office work after several years of teleworking for safety reasons. However, according to Kotaku’s source, the delay in GTA VI’s development will be the real reason, with the studio wanting all employees to be present to finalize the game.

Internally, Rockstar still maintains its goal of releasing GTA 6 in early 2025, but interviewed developers find this deadline nearly impossible to meet. An exit towards the end of 2025 looks more realistic, while a postponement until 2026 would be considered a last resort. Of course, the developer has not officially confirmed anything, and GTA VI is still announced for next year. Thus, a late 2025 release wouldn’t really be considered a postponement by the general public. In any case, employees fear a “crunch,” regardless of the planned release date for the game.