Natalie Portman in a mini skirt: The actress reveals her legs

no stars black swan And a lot of movies, Natalie Portman was seen shining in the French capital on February 27, 2024. On the occasion of Paris Fashion Week, the actress attended the Dior fashion show at the Jardin des Tuileries in Paris. And at least we can say that she attracted all eyes with her looks.

Natalie Portman plays Grace Kelly

For the event, Natalie Portman chose to wear a suit consisting of a blazer and a mini-skirt. A bronze ensemble that suited her perfectly, which she paired with a black turtleneck sweater and a pair of black pumps. An outfit that perfectly highlights the legs of the actress. An outfit that looked like Grace Kelly and was flawless. As a reminder, Natalie Portman is the official face of the haute couture house’s Miss Dior perfume.

Natalie Portman: A Real Parisian

This past February 26, in Los Angeles, the 42-year-old actress has already made an impression with a bold look. She was seen at the 39th Spirit Awards Independent Film Festival. For this evening, Natalie Portman opted for an all-red look. She wore a red mini skirt tied at the waist with a crop-top jacket. For shoes, she took it up a notch with a pair of red strappy pumps. The height of elegance and glamour.

Last January, Natalie Portman was already in Paris for the Paris Fashion Week men’s show. She was then seen wearing an XXL black blazer worn as a dress and paired with a pair of platform pumps. Once again enough to enhance the thin legs of the actress. As a reminder, the actress has been married to dancer Benjamin Millepied since 2012. Together, they had two children, two daughters, and now live in Paris since 2016.

