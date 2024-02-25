Natalie Portman hasn’t always loved dressing for the red carpet

Natalie Portman – Golden Globes 2024 – Getty

Natalie Portman spotted dressing up for the award show “Oppressive.”

Having kids, the star – who has Aleph, 12, and Amalia, 6, with husband Benjamin Millepied – relishes the opportunity to break out her sweats and dress up in a -A.

However, the 42-year-old star felt women were short-changed because they had to dress up while men could “roll out of bed” in comfortable clothes.

Speaking on the Smartless podcast, she said: “You know, I thought it was a bit oppressive and I wondered why women have to go through so much time and feel bad about it.” When men can get out of bed, wear something comfortable and something that keeps them warm and doesn’t give them stomach cramps or anything.”

The “May December” star also revealed that she has a lot of sweatshirts but can’t be seen wearing them in the fashion capital of Paris, where she lives.

She joked: “We went to Paris last year and you can’t really wear sweats in Paris. They’ll take your visa away.”

Natalie, who moved from Los Angeles to the French capital, admitted: “It’s a really different way of life.”