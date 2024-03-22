Discover the island paradise where Angelina Jolie spends her vacations

How about spending your next vacation in the Seychelles? And what if, what’s more, you were invited to stay on a private island in this paradise archipelago in the middle of the Indian Ocean? So you’ll be following in the footsteps of actress Angelina Jolie, who regularly chooses to stay at a private villa on the North Island. Welcome to the paradise island of Seychelles!

Shiny! This is an apt term to describe the North Island in the Seychelles archipelago. Green, luxurious, highly private, surrounded by beaches worthy of wild dreams, North Island caters to the highest demands of its wealthy clientele that includes many celebrities.

Here Kate Middleton and Prince William spent their honeymoon in complete discretion.

From the beginning, we understand that American actress Angelina Jolie seems to have fallen in love with this place. The woman who earned the title of one of the most traveled women in the world finds many advantages in relaxing in the Seychelles. Being involved in numerous philanthropic commitments and supporting various humanitarian causes in Africa, the proximity to Seychelles, which despite being an independent state is part of the African continent, suits him perfectly. Being a constant target of the paparazzi, the isolation offered by the North Island is a great asset for the star.

Also, since two of her children are from Africa and she likes to travel with her children, this is a way to give them a chance to reconnect with their roots occasionally. Moreover, the star has already said in an interview that traveling is a great way to expand your horizons.



Archive photo, Getty Images



A magnificent villa

If Angelina Jolie likes the seclusion of the North Island, it’s because she can guarantee a hassle-free holiday there, reports, The Guardian. Intimacy is complete. It has a population of 148 people, mainly service workers, chefs and cooks.

Located at the northern end of the Seychelles archipelago, about thirty kilometers northwest of the main island, Mahe, it seems like the perfect place for a truly peaceful vacation. It offers villas that offer natural surroundings with luxury and comfort.



Villa, living room.



Photo provided by North Island Seychelles



There are 11 villas spread over this charming island which is 2 km long.2 Surrounded by emerald waters. Besides a few coves, there are four beaches: East Beach, West Beach (also called Grande Anse), Honeymoon Cove and Dive Beach, ideal for diving.



Photo provided by North Island Seychelles



If a private chef can prepare a meal worthy of a select clientele to eat in complete privacy in their villa, one can also head to the piazza on East Beach, the natural focal point of the island, for a refined dinner.



The pool overlooks the East Beach.



Photo provided by North Island Seychelles



In addition, a wellness area and yoga center have been established to enjoy a holistic experience for the body and mind.

Of course, many water activities are also offered, such as guided boat tours or hiking in the hills that allow you to enjoy the breathtaking view.

Brutus

In Seychelles, we are keen to protect the environment and wildlife, including giant tortoises. The North Island is no exception. This is where we find Brutus, the most famous of all the giant tortoises on the island. It is estimated to be at least 160 years old. The impressive tortoise weighs 450 pounds and has a shell length of five feet. It is not uncommon to see this species of turtle live 200 years.



You can find giant turtles there.



Photo provided by North Island Seychelles



We travel to the North Island by helicopter, which is a 15 minute flight from Seychelles International Airport.

Explore the Seychelles

To discover the Seychelles, we visit the main island, Mahe, where the capital, Victoria, is located. If Mah has multiple attractions, you should know that the archipelago consists of 115 islands in the Indian Ocean, northeast of the island of Madagascar and north of Mauritius and Réunion. Only about thirty islands are inhabited.

There are world famous beaches, lush forests and coral reefs. The islands are granite or coral, which explains the presence of granite rocks sculpted by erosion that punctuate certain beaches, offering a postcard setting.



Sunset over the sea.



Photo provided by North Island Seychelles



The most famous, Anse Source d’Argent Beach, is considered by many in the tourism industry to be one of the most beautiful beaches in the world. Its impressive granite cliffs and clear, crystal-clear waters make it an ideal place to practice water sports. Snorkeling.



The famous Anse Source d’Argent Beach.



Photo provided by North Island Seychelles



About Angelina Jolie

Born in Los Angeles in 1975, she comes from a family of actors. His father Jon Voight and mother Marcheline Bertrand (French-American) were both actors.

She takes her maiden name from her Quebec great-grandmother, Angelina Leduc, originally from Sainte-en-de-la-parede.

Angelina Jolie comes from French, her mother gave her the language and all her children speak it fluently since they studied in France. Angelina Jolie has acted in about thirty films in her career.

She has been recognized with an Oscar, three Golden Globes and two Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Apart from being an actress, she is also a director, screenwriter and producer.

She is the mother of six children, three of whom were adopted from wartime countries. Her three biological children are from her relationship with Brad Pitt.